Good Eating: Hawaiian Vacation

Chef Bryan Ashlock, director of food and beverage for the Sheraton Maui, takes you on a vacation to Hawaii with these fantastic tropical recipes.

Kalua Pig Spring Rolls

1 quart of rich chicken stock

1 ½ ounces of liquid smoke

1 ounce of Hawaiian salt (or sea salt)

5 to 6 pounds of pork butt

Ti leaves

Line braising skillet with ti leaf on aluminum foil.

Massage Hawaiian salt or sea salt into pork butts.

Combine stock with liquid smoke.

Cover meat with ti-leaves and seal pan tightly with foil. Do not allow steam to escape.

Bake at 325 degrees for approximately 3 hours.

Remove from oven at 180 degrees.

Shred meat and cool.

Other Ingredients:

¼ ounces of bean sprouts

¼ ounces of carrots (cut julienne style)

¼ ounces of green beans (cut julienne style)

1 piece of chiso leaf per roll

1 piece of water chestnut per roll (chopped or diced)

1 pack of lumpia wrappers (can be found at any Asian market)

1 ½ ounces of kalua pig

Place smoked pork in lumpia wrapper and layer with vegetables.

Roll into spring roll.

Pipikaula Poki

4 ounces of smoked beef (pipikaula), may substitute with fresh ahi

1 ounce of limu ogo

½ ounce of limu kohu

¼ cup of tomato skin, julienne

¼ cup of Japanese or European cucumber, julienne

¼ cup of Maui onion, julienne

½ teaspoon of ina mona (roasted kukui nut)

½ teaspoon of soy sauce

¼ teaspoon of Hawaiian salt (or sea salt)

¼ teaspoon of black pepper

1 each Hawaiian chili pepper, minced fine

Slice pipikaula into thin strips.

Fold in tomato, onion and cucumber.

Add seaweed then toss in bowl with remaining items.

Let sit for one hour and serve chilled.