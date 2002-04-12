Good Eating: Spring is Here!

Chef George Hirsch, celebrity chef and host of George Hirsch Living it UP! which airs on PBS stations around the country drops by to prepare two spring entrees on FOX & Friends on Sunday, April 14.

Peppered Steak Salad

2 pounds strip steak

3 red, yellow and green peppers, split, seeded and cut into finger-sized pieces

4 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 Tbsp. cider vinegar

1 head caramelized garlic (recipe below)

2 tsp. sesame oil

1 Tbsp. fresh ginger, chopped

2 Tbsp. honey

9 cups salad greens

Marinate the steak with the soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, ginger, sesame oil and honey.

Refrigerate for 2 hours.

Preheat grill or oven broiler to high.

Cook the steaks for 4-5 minutes and turn; cook until desired doneness.

Allow meat to rest for about 5 minutes before slicing into and then across the grain.

Grill the peppers and toss in a pan with sliced steak.

Serve over mixed greens.

Fettuccine with Asparagus and Tomato Italian Dressing

1 1/2 pounds cooked fettuccine

1 bunch fresh asparagus, separate stems and tips and blanch individually

1/2 cup sliced black olives

6 cloves caramelized garlic (recipe below)

1/4 cup plum tomatoes, dices

1/2 cup Tomato Italian Dressing (recipe below)

3 Tbsp. grated parmesan cheese

1 Tbsp. fresh basil, chopped

Fresh ground black pepper to taste

Precook the pasta and asparagus stems and tips separately, then cool.

Toss the fettuccine with the cooked asparagus stems, olives, garlic, tomatoes, and dressing.

Add the parmesan cheese, basil, and fresh ground black pepper.

Top the pasta with the cooked asparagus tips and toss gently.

Tomato Italian Dressing

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1/2 cup tomato or vegetable juice

4 cloves Caramelized Garlic (recipe below)

1 tsp. basil

1 tsp. oregano

1 tsp. paprika

1/2 tsp. dry mustard

1 Tbsp. parmesan cheese

1/2 tsp. hot sauce

Fresh ground black pepper

Mix the red wine vinegar with the balsamic vinegar and olive oil.

Add the tomato juice, garlic, basil, oregano, paprika, dry mustard, parmesan cheese, hot suace, and fresh ground black pepper.

Allow the dressing to sit at room temperature for an hour before serving.

Caramelized Garlic

6 heads fresh garlic

2 Tbsp. olive oil

12 inch square aluminum foil

Lay each garlic head on its side and cut off 1/4 inch from the bottom or root end, exposing the garlic cloves.

Brush with olive oil.

Place the heads, exposed end down, in a single layer in an ovenproof dish or directly on the grill. Roast in a 325 degree oven or on a very low temperature grill, uncovered, until light brown.

Cover with aluminum foil and roast 8-10 minutes longer, or until creamy.

Allow garlic to cool and remove cloves from head as needed.

Garlic may be stored in a tightly covered container in the refrigerator for several days.

To puree, crush garlic cloves with the flat of a knife.

Copyright © 2002 George Hirsch Living it UP!