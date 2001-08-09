Good Eating: Cool Summer Soups
Beat the dogs days of summer, with these cool summer soups as prepared by Erik Blauberg, master chef of the 21 Club.
Watermelon Gazpacho with Mint and Cilantro
Ingredients:
1 qt watermelon puree with 1 vanilla bean then strain & chill
4 tbs watermelon (seedless, diced small)
4 tbs kiwi (diced small)
4 tbs papaya (diced small)
4 tbs mango (diced small)
4 tbs grapes (seedless, cut in half)
4 tbs red raspberries
1 tbs cilantro leaves
1 tbs mint leaves
1 tbs chervil leaves
Method:
• Pour the watermelon puree into 4 large chilled bowls.
• Next, add one tbs of each ingredient into each bowl, watermelon, kiwi, papaya, mango, strawberry, grapes and raspberry
• Season the soup with cilantro, mint and chervil. serve immediately.
Yield: 4 servings
Chilled Cucumber Soup with Black Bean "Bomb"
Ingredients:
1 lb cucumber (seedless & skinless)
12oz plain yogurt
6oz creme fraiche
10oz heavy cream
salt to taste
fresh ground pepper to taste
pinch of sugar
pinch of cayenne pepper
Method:
• Place the cucumber into a blender and puree until ultra smooth.
• Place the cucumber puree into a strainer and then into a mixing bowl.
• Stir the yogurt, creme fraiche, and heavy cream into the cucumber puree. stir until smooth. Season to taste with salt, pepper, sugar and cayenne.
• Chill for 2 hours. When ready to serve, place into 4 chilled bowls and garnish with black bean bomb.
Yield: 4 servings
Yield: ½ Cup
Black Bean "Bomb"
Ingredients:
1/2 cup black beans
3 tbs bean puree
1 tsp onions
1 tsp red jalapeno
1 tsp tobasco sauce
sea salt to taste
fresh ground pepper to taste
1 tsp cilantro leaves
1 tsp chives
1 tsp chervil
Method:
• Stir all ingredients together in a mixing bowl.
• Pack bean mixture into a dome shaped mold that's wrapped in film wrap. (for easy removal)
Yield: 1/2 cup