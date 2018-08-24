Russian arms maker Kalashnikov unveils Tesla-fighting retro electric car

FROM AK-47 guns to a giant killer robot, Russian manufacturer Kalashnikov has now set its target to Tesla as it creates an electric 'supercar'.

The parent company Kalashnikov Concern claims the 1970s-styled car includes "revolutionary" technology.

This reportedly includes an inverter that can power the prototype for up to 217 miles on a single charge.

Tesla's entry-level Model 3 car, meanwhile, has a range of 220 to 310 miles.

However, Kalashnikov's so-called CV-1 has a maximum speed of just 50 mph.

Its look is based on what is considered as the first ever Soviet hatchback, the IZh 2125 'Kombi'.

Earlier this week, Kalashnikov unveiled a four-ton robot that operates weapons dubbed Igorek, or 'Little Igor'.

The prototype is operated by a pilot that is protected by a bulletproof glass cockpit.

Vladimir Dmitriev, Kalashnikov interim General Director, said: "This robot is probably one of the hottest new models of the ‘Army 2018’.

"Currently, it is only a demonstration of the path we are planning on following.

"We understand that there are robotic machines driving on caterpillar and wheel drive.

"We also understand that there will be demand for anthropomorphic automatic movable systems."