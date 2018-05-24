Gun 'flying through the air' lodges itself in car's bumper, authorities say

A driver in Washington state made a surprising discovery when he found a gun wedged in his car’s front bumper, authorities said Thursday.

The driver was on Interstate 5, when they noticed “a small ‘black object’ flying through the air,” the Washington State Patrol said on Facebook.

According to Trooper Guy Gill, the man ultimately kept driving for about 18 miles until pulling over to get some gas where he discovered the weapon lodged into his bumper, just below the car’s headlight.

“Troopers recovered the firearm and turned it over to the Lakewood Police Department,” according to the state patrol's Facebook. “We're glad the driver - and everyone else on the road - was okay!”

The gun was missing its magazine, Gill told The Associated Press, adding that it was a “completely bizarre way to recover a weapon.”

It reportedly wasn’t clear to the driver where the gun had come from but Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler said the department was working to determine whether it was connected to a nearby fight where shots had been fired.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.