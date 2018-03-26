Expand / Collapse search
2019 Cadillac CT6 V-Sport revealed with all-new twin-turbo V8

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Cadillac introduces the first-ever 2019 CT6 V-Sport, boasting an estimated 550-horsepower twin-turbo V-8 and design language inspired by the Escala Concept.

Cadillac is turning its flagship sedan into a speedboat.

The 2019 CT6 V-Sport debuting at the New York International Auto Show is a high-performance version of the full-size four-door, and introduces an all-new engine to the brand’s lineup.

Cadillac CT6 V-Sport 4.2L Twin Turbo V-8

Cadillac's new 4.2-liter turbocharged V8 is expected to be rated at 550 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque.  (Cadillac)

The 4.2-liter turbocharged V8 is Cadillac’s first of the type. The very modern motor features a “hot-V” design that sends the exhaust through twin turbochargers stuffed in-between the cylinder banks. This creates a compact package and helps reduce turbo-lag, courtesy of the shorter distance that the exhaust needs to travel before it hits the turbos.

Cadillac says the engine produces 550 hp and 627 lb-ft, while a detuned version be offered in non-V-Sport models with 500 hp and 553 lb-ft. Both are matched to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy ratings have not been revealed, but the engine is equipped with a stop-start feature that turns it off when the vehicle isn’t in motion.

The 2019 CT6 V-Sport offers a connective environment, with a smartphone-like experience with an intuitive interface, faster response, improved voice recognition from previous generations and a new rotary controller that offers users alternative ways to interact with the system.

The entire CT6 lineup is getting a refresh that includes new controls for the infotainment system.  (Cadillac)

The CT6 V-Sport also features a louder exhaust than other models, a performance-oriented suspension and all-wheel-drive system, summer tires, Brembo brakes and subtly aggressive bodywork. The entire CT6 range is getting a mild styling refresh and updated controls for the infotainment system, with more auxiliary buttons and a knob controller to go along with its touchscreen interface.

One thing the V-Sport is not getting is Cadillac’s Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving aid, which allows for hands-free driving on the highway. The feature is offered on other CT6 models, but not currently destined for what's very much a human driver's version.

WATCH: SUPER CRUISE TESTED IN 360-DEGREE:

The CT6 will continue to be built at GM’s Hamtramck, Mich., factory, but the origin of the new V8 is intriguing. It will be hand-assembled at GM’s Performance Build Center, which is located in the Bowling Green Assembly plant in Kentucky where the Chevrolet Corvette is made.

GM's mysterious mid-engine sports car being tested.  (Chris Doane Automotive)

While this particular engine is exclusively Cadillac’s, GM is known to be working on a new mid-engine sports car, presumably a Corvette successor, and leaked documents suggest that it’s getting a 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged V8, but without the hot-V layout.

Although nothing on the sports car is confirmed, it’s altogether possible that the two engines could share some key components, or that the new car will be a Cadillac, not a Chevy. Cadillac president Johan de Nysschen has previously said that a supercar could be in the brand’s future.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him on Twitter @garygastelu