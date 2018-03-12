Honest ad for 'death trap' used car goes viral and works

Michigan’s Ali Reda may be the best car salesman in the world, with a record 1,582 vehicles sold last year, but there’s a young woman in England who might be able to teach him a few things.

Twenty year-old Danniella Leigh Edwards’ brutally honest advertisement for her beat up 2007 Peugeot gained internet fame for the blunt description of the car, which she called “s**t” and a "death trap," but it worked.

Edwards only bought it in January and says it’s been nothing but trouble ever since, SWNS reports.

The high…uh, lowlights from her post include:

"Clutch is basically gone because for some reason when I’m driving and I don’t even press the gas pedal it bloody races itself.

“Pretty sure the head gasket has gone as well, what a shock! [It] has gone all gooey and yellow.

“It has no passenger window because of my ex. It is covered in dents, yet again because of my ex. It had a brand new battery two months ago (the only new thing/decent thing).”

On a positive note, the registration on the 102,000-mile car, which she was asking £200 ($275) for, is paid up for nine months and taxes are covered for the next three."

“You can drive away today in it if you can bare the bloody annoying sound of the clingfilm [plastic wrap] blowing away in the wind and no matter how loud your music is you still hear it,” she added.

One person responded “not interested in the car but I love the candour in your ad. Funniest think [sic] I read in a long time, I almost wet myself I laughed so hard.”

It turns out there was a happy ending for Edwards, too, as she wrote back “I sold it! God knows how, but I did!”

