Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Pickups

Chevy's custom 1967 C/10 pickup is a modernized classic

Fox News

 (Chevrolet)

Chevrolet is helping to mark 100 years of building trucks with a 50-year-old pickup.

As part of its ongoing centennial celebration, Chevy customized a 1967 C/10 with a load of parts from the Chevrolet Performance catalog.

1967 C10 Centennial SEMA Truck – This truck leverages many of the same design details on the 2018 Centennial Edition Silverado and Colorado, from the Centennial Blue paint color to the heritage bowtie emblems.

 (Chevrolet)

It started by chopping the bed and dropping the suspension of the big window pickup for a sportier look, then swapped in a ZZ6 350 cubic-inch crate engine good for 405 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque.

1967 C10 Centennial SEMA Truck – This truck leverages many of the same design details on the 2018 Centennial Edition Silverado and Colorado, from the Centennial Blue paint color to the heritage bowtie emblems.

 (Chevrolet)

The engine turns a set of 20-inch wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission, while a disc brake conversion helps handle the modern performance the truck is now capable of.

1967 C10 Centennial SEMA Truck â This truck leverages many of the same design details on the 2018 Centennial Edition Silverado and Colorado, from the Centennial Blue paint color to the heritage bowtie emblems.

 (Chevrolet)

The truck is painted a new Centennial Blue color that’s being offered with new Silverado and Colorado Centennial Edition packages, which also feature retro bowtie logos and commemorative badges.