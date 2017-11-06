Chevy's custom 1967 C/10 pickup is a modernized classic

Chevrolet is helping to mark 100 years of building trucks with a 50-year-old pickup.

As part of its ongoing centennial celebration, Chevy customized a 1967 C/10 with a load of parts from the Chevrolet Performance catalog.

It started by chopping the bed and dropping the suspension of the big window pickup for a sportier look, then swapped in a ZZ6 350 cubic-inch crate engine good for 405 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque.

The engine turns a set of 20-inch wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission, while a disc brake conversion helps handle the modern performance the truck is now capable of.

The truck is painted a new Centennial Blue color that’s being offered with new Silverado and Colorado Centennial Edition packages, which also feature retro bowtie logos and commemorative badges.