Chevrolet celebrating 100 years of trucks with special edition pickups

Chevrolet is celebrating 100 years of building trucks with a pair of retro-themed pickups.

The Silverado and Colorado Centennial Editions feature Chevrolet bowtie emblems designed to look like the ones in use by the brand in when the 1918 Model T was introduced.

That’s not a misprint. Chevy’s name denoted the truck’s one ton payload.

The badges feature blue backgrounds and Chevrolet written in script, and can be found on the grille, tailgate and floor mats, along with one embossed into the standard spray-in bedliner at the back of the cab.

The Centennial Edition package will be offered on Silverado LT1 Z71 trim level Crew Cabs, and Colorado Z71 Crew and Extended cab models. All are painted a unique Centennial blue, and also get “100 year” logos on the doors, added chrome trim and special wheels. The trucks are scheduled to hit showrooms in October with prices for the Colorados starting under $40,000 and the Silverado close to $54,000. The 1918 truck sold for $1245.

Along with the celebratory pickups, Chevrolet is also rolling out a registry and social program called Truck Legends, that’s open to customers who have either owned more than one Chevy pickup or full-size SUV or have over 100,000 miles on the odometer of their current vehicle. Members will have access to an online community of owners and be invited to special events and offers.

The Chevy Model T was an answer to the Ford Model TT, which debuted a year earlier in 1917. Dodge/Ram is set to mark 100 years of truck building in 2021.