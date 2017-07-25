79-year-old woman caught going 149 mph, 'needed to clear [her] head'

Insomnia is a prolem that millions suffer from. Some people lay in bed staring at the ceiling, while others go for a ride in their sports car. The latter seemed more of an interesting choice for the 79-year-old woman from Namur, Belgium, last week.

The elderly woman was having trouble falling asleep and decided to take her Porsche Boxster GTS for a little spin in the middle of the night to "clear her head," reports The Drive.

The Porsche Boxster GTS is quite the quick speedster. Weighing roughly 3,000 lbs., it has 330 horsepower, can climb from 0 to 60 in under 4.5 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 174 mph.

But this 79 year-old woman decided to test how quick the Boxster GTS really is.

While she was traveling down the highway, she drove through a speed trap. But whereas other drivers might think twice about blazing on through, this was no ordinary driver. Her official speed was clocked at 149 mph, according to The Drive.

When she stood in front of the judge — who was in disbelief that it was, in fact, her driving the car — she admitted to the infraction, and admitted that she was at fault.

The report says that she has no criminal record prior to this speeding ticket and was fined 4,000 euro — roughly 4,500 USD — and her license was suspended for three months.