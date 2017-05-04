The most-powerful American cars ever

When Tesla first unleashed the "D" it said it had 691 hp. Then it added a Ludicrous model with a claimed 762 hp. The problem was that it was just adding the horsepower ratings of the electric motors used at each axle, and it doesn't work exactly like that. The solution? Now it doesn't say how powerful the cars are, just how quick. If nothing else, with a 0 to 60 mph time of less than 2.5 seconds for the Model S, it's probably safe to say these are the most powerful American electric cars ever.

At least for now.