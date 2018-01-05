Stars we've lost in 2018
Mark E. SmithMark E. Smith, the prolific frontman of the British post-punk rock band The Fall, died at age 60 on Jan. 24. Smith had been experiencing health issues throughout 2017 that resulted in the cancellation of a U.S. tour. He performed in the U.K. in a wheelchair last year, and his health reportedly continuned to deteriorate.
Lari WhiteCountry singer Lari White died on Jan. 23 after a battle with cancer. She was 52. The Grammy-winning singer was best known for her hit '90s singles "Now I Know" and That's My Baby." She first rose to fame after appearing on Jim Ed Brown's "You Can Be a Star" talent show.
Joel TaylorJoel Taylor, of Discovery Channel's defunct show "Storm Chasers," unexpectedly died on Jan. 23 at the age of 38. It was not immediately clear how Taylor died but it was not believed to be storm related.
Olivia ColeActress Olivia Cole (second from left), best known for her performances in "Roots" and "The Women of Brewster Place," died on Jan. 19. She was 75.
Jessica FalkholtAustralian soap opera actress Jessica Falkholt died on Jan. 17 at age 29, six days after being taken off life support following a devastating crash that killed three of her family members. Falkholt, who starred on "Home and Away" and other Australian shows, died in a Sydney hospital three weeks after a two-car collision that killed her sister, Annabelle, and her parents, Lars and Vivian Falkholt. The driver of the other vehicle, Craig Whitall, 50, was killed instantly in the crash the day after Christmas.
Peter WyngardeLongtime British television star Peter Wyngarde, best known for his role as the detective Jason King in the 1970s, died on Jan. 15. He was 90. The stylish Wyngarde had been cited by the creators of the Austin Powers films as one of the inspirations for the fictional character.
Edwin HawkinsEdwin Hawkins, the gospel star best known for the crossover hit "Oh Happy Day" and as a major force for contemporary inspirational music, died at age 74 on Jan. 15. He had been suffering from pancreatic cancer.
Dolores O'RiordanSinger Dolores O'Riordan, of the Irish band The Cranberries, died at age 46 on Jan. 15. Her publicist told the Associated Press that O'Riordan died suddenly Monday in London, where she was recording. The cause of death wasn't immediately available.
Doreen TraceyDoreen Tracey, one of the original Mouseketeers on "Mickey Mouse Club," died from pneumonia in Jan. 10 after battling cancer for two years. She was 74.
Eddie ClarkeBritish hard rock band Motorhead revealed their former guitarist Edward "Fast Eddie" Clarke died at age 67 on Jan. 10. Motorhead said on Facebook that Clarke died in a hospital while being treated for pneumonia. Clarke joined Motorhead soon after it was founded in 1975 by former Hawkwind bassist Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister. He was the final survivor of the band's classic lineup: Lemmy, Clarke and drummer Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor.
Joseph Wayne MillerJoseph Wayne Miller, better known to his fans as Salami Sam in the 1995 film "Heavyweights," died at age 36 on Jan. 9. According to TMZ, Miller's mother, Patricia, revealed her son had died in his sleep overnight. Miller had a small role in the 1992 film "Folks," but is best known for co-starring with Judd Apatow, Ben Stiller, Kenan Thompson and more in Heavyweights," a comedy about the hijinx that ensue at an all-boys weight-loss camp.
Donnelly RhodesDonnelly Rhodes, best known for his roles in ABC comedy "Soap" and cult hit "Battlestar Galactica," died aged 80 on Jan. 8.
Ray ThomasRay Thomas, a founding member of British rock group The Moody Blues, died at 76, months before the band is due to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His music label, Esoteric Recordings/Cherry Red Records, said Thomas died suddenly Thursday at his home in Surrey, south of London on Jan. 4.
Jerry Van DykeJerry Van Dyke, comedian, actor and younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, died at his Arkansas home at the age of 86 on Jan. 5. Van Dyke's wife, Shirley, said her husband's health began deteriorating after they were both involved in a car accident two years earlier. Van Dyke was best known for his role on "Coach" where he played Assistant Coach Luther Van Dam. The role garnered him four Emmy nominations.
Jon Paul SteuerFormer child actor Jon Paul Steuer died on Jan. 1 at the age of 33. Steuer was best known for his role as Alexander Rozhenko in "The Next Generation" saga of "Star Wars" and for his role as Quentin Kelly in '90s sitcom "Grace Under Fire."
Peggy CumminsWelsh-born stage and film actress Peggy Cummins, who worked just a few years in Hollywood but left behind an indelible performance as the lethal, beret-wearing robber in the noir classic "Gun Crazy," died on Jan. 2. Cummins, who retired from acting in the early 1960s, died of a stroke at age 92.
