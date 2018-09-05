DJ driven mad by ant trapped inside computer screen for 5 months

A DJ was driven to distraction by a bug in his computer — an ant trapped inside the laptop’s screen.

Ian Ossia, 46, at first thought the scurrying in­sect was on its surface and tried flick it away.

But he eventually realised it was inside the $6,400 Apple device and was criss-crossing the screen in a frantic bid to escape.

He reckons the critter crawled in as the MacBook was being assembled.

Incredibly, the resilient insect ­survived for five months behind the screen but died after failing to shift.

Ian, of Leeds, now fears it may have been gnawing on cables inside the computer.

He said: “I noticed something that looked like it was crawling across the screen.

Read more at The Sun.