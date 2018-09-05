Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

TECH

DJ driven mad by ant trapped inside computer screen for 5 months

By Paul Sims | The Sun
close
Raw footage shows small arachnid living in the screen of an iMac. Video

iMac user finds spider living inside of his computer screen

Raw footage shows small arachnid living in the screen of an iMac.

A DJ was driven to distraction by a bug in his computer — an ant trapped inside the laptop’s screen.

Ian Ossia, 46, at first thought the scurrying in­sect was on its surface and tried flick it away.

But he eventually realised it was inside the $6,400 Apple device and was criss-crossing the screen in a frantic bid to escape.

He reckons the critter crawled in as the MacBook was being assembled.

Incredibly, the resilient insect ­survived for five months behind the screen but died after failing to shift.

Ian, of Leeds, now fears it may have been gnawing on cables inside the computer.

He said: “I noticed something that looked like it was crawling across the screen.

Read more at The Sun.