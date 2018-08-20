Taliban takes at least 100 people hostage after call for cease-fire

The Taliban have taken more than 100 people-- including women and children--hostage in an ambush in the country's north after stopping three buses and abducting the passengers, Afghan officials said on Monday.

Mohammad Yusouf Ayubi, the head of the provincial council in Kunduz province, says the insurgents stopped the buses near Khan Abad district.

Ayubi believes the Taliban were looking for government employees or members of the security forces.

The attack comes despite President Ashraf Ghani's call for a cease-fire with the Taliban during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Abdul Rahman Aqtash, police chief in neighboring Takhar province, says the passengers were fram Badakhshan and Takhar provinces and were traveling to the capital, Kabul.

There was no comment from the Taliban but the area of the incident is under Taliban control.

"So far, there is no news on the fate of the passengers, but tribal elders and local officials are trying to negotiate with the Taliban," Ayubi added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report