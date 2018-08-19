'Usain Bolt of pugs' wins third straight race in Berlin

Usain Bolt may have just met his match -- a dog from a breed known for its chubby bellies and stubby little legs.

The queen of pugs beat the competition again.

Sixty dogs competed for the title of Berlin’s fastest pug on Saturday.

Four and a half-year old frontrunner Emma, the 2016 and 2017 winner, defended her title again this year. She finished the 50-meter (roughly 54-yard) dash in 5.87 seconds, making a spokesperson of the event call her the “Usain Bolt of pugs.”

Emma’s owner Angela Kaiser told Runner’s World that the win should show dog lovers that pugs are agile.

Or at least hers is.

The other 70 competitors needed up to 40 seconds to run across the track, getting distracted on their way, or just not being in the same athletic shape as Emma.

DW reported that more than 200 pugs attended the event.

In front of a cheering crowd, Emma received a medal, trophy and pillow for her third win in a row.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.