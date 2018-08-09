Two ‘elderly’ men did not escape their retirement home to attend heavy metal festival, police say

What appeared to be the story of the summer was sadly too good to be true.

The story that made the rounds on social media of two “elderly” men sneaking out of their retirement home to attend Germany’s largest heavy metal festival was not true.

German media Deutsche Welle which was one of the numerous outlets to report the story is now painting the report differently following new details from police. Last week it was reported that two elderly men snuck out of their retirement home in northern Germany to attend Wacken Open Air. Police reported the incident on Aug. 4.

Metalheads around the globe praised the two men for finding a way to listen to music but the story was completely correct.

Itzehoe police said the two men were not elderly and did not go to the festival but to a party nearby. The two men, aged 58 and 59, left a home for people with mental health issues to attend a party in Wacken, near the festival. Attendees of the festival called police after finding the two “helpless, disoriented and intoxicated” waiting for a bus home at a main street stop after the buses had stopped running at 3 a.m. on Saturday. Police said alcohol “had contributed to their helpless situation.”

The two men were taken to a medical tent at the festival to get checked out before they were taken to their care home. The two men left in a taxi as a police cruiser followed them back to their home about 20 miles away.

