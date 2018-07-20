Knife attack on German bus results in multiple injuries, reports say

At least eight people were reportedly injured Friday when a knife-wielding man attacked a bus full of commuters in the northern German city of Luebeck.

The suspected assailant was in custody, police said.

The attack occurred after a perpetrator got on the bus in the Kuecknitz district of Luebeck, about 44 miles northeast of Hamburg, police spokesman Duerk Duerbrook said.

"Nobody was killed. The perpetrator was overpowered and is now in police custody,” authorities tweeted. “We are still on site and continue to report here.”

German news agency dpa quoted police as saying that three people received "medium serious" injuries in the incident, while five others received minor injuries.

A witness told LN the bus was full of passengers when the assailant dropped his backpack and started attacking people with what appeared to be a kitchen knife.

"The passengers jumped out of the bus and screamed," another eyewitness told LN. "It was terrible, and then the injured were taken away.”

The suspect, believed to be in his 30s, fled the bus, but was soon arrested by police.

No further details were immediately available. Duerbrook said authorities were still trying to determine the circumstances of and motive for the attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.