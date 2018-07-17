Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

North Korea

Kim Jong Un 'extremely enraged,' berates North Korean officials for unfinished projects

Katherine Lam
By | Fox News
close
Lt. Col. Daniel Davis weighs in on 'Fox & Friends First.' Video

Trump confident Kim Jong Un will honor contract with US

Lt. Col. Daniel Davis weighs in on 'Fox & Friends First.'

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un launched -- not a missile -- but an unusual public attack on his own officials during inspections of several ongoing projects in the Hermit Kingdom, visits he said that left him “appalled” and “speechless” due to a lack of progress and attention to detail.

Kim’s statements, released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday, were made during his “field guidance” visits at construction sites in the country. The despot’s disappointment was reportedly visible during a visit to the Orangchon Power Station construction site in the northeast. After officials briefed him about the project and its delays, Kim became "extremely enraged," KCNA reported.

In this undated photo provided on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, gestures during his visit to a shipyard in North Hamgyong Province, North Korea. State media say that Kim has harshly reprimanded local officials over a delayed construction project. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

State media said Kim Jong Un has harshly reprimanded local officials over a delayed construction project.  (KCNA)

Kim’s late grandfather, North Korean founder Kim Il Sung, had initially given the project the green light in the early 1980s. But on Tuesday, it was only 70 percent complete.

“He reprimanded the leading officials of the Cabinet for leaving the project to the province only and not paying attention to it,” KCNA said in its statement.

In this undated photo provided on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, visits a shipyard in North Hamgyong Province, North Korea. State media say that Kim has harshly reprimanded local officials over a delayed construction project. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, speaks during a visit to a machine factory in North Hamgyong Province, North Korea.  (KCNA)

Kim ordered the plant to be completed by next October.

His attacks on officials continued during a visit to Onpho holiday camp, which Kim’s father and late grandfather had been to in the past. KCNA said the North Korean leader was disgusted by the hot spring bathtubs that appeared “dirty, gloomy and unsanitary for their poor management.” Kim reportedly called the tubs “worse than fish tanks.”

In this undated photo provided on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, inspects the construction site of a hydroelectric power plant in North Hamgyong Province, North Korea. State media say that Kim has harshly reprimanded local officials over a delayed construction project. The slogan in the background reads: "March toward the final victory!â Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

The slogan in the background reads: "March toward the final victory!”  (KCNA)

At a visit to Chongjin bag factory, Kim blamed the North Hamgyong Provincial Party Committee for not implementing the official policy of building a new plant.

“It offered shabby rooms of the building at the Chongjin Regenerated Fibre Factory for a bag production base and thus caused great anxiety to Kim Jong Un who came to the factory to learn about the bag production in localities,” KCNA said.

In this undated photo provided on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gestures during a visit to the construction site of a hotel in North Hamgyong Province, North Korea. State media say that Kim has harshly reprimanded local officials over a delayed construction project. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Kim Jong Un often visits construction sites to provide "field guidance."  (KCNA)

KIM JONG UN'S BIZARRE NORTH KOREA PROPAGANDA PHOTOS

Since taking power in late 2011, Kim, 34, has promised to boost living standards. Experts believe Kim’s latest attacks on his officials are designed to show he’s focused on the country’s economy. The despot is often pictured surrounded by officials while they scrawl notes during the "field guidance."

“Kim seems to believe his country will be able to keep the balance between openness and internal reform only after improving its economic competitiveness. Thus he mentioned both severe punishment and encouragement during his field guidance trips," Yang Moo-jin, a professor of the University of North Korean Studies, told South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

In this undated photo provided on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, speaks during a visit to a machine factory in North Hamgyong Province, North Korea. State media say that Kim has harshly reprimanded local officials over a delayed construction project. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Kim is often pictured surrounded by officials scrawling notes on a notepad.  (KCNA)

Tough U.N. sanctions imposed after the regime’s nuclear and missile tests last year, however, have seemed to take a toll on the country's economy. Kim met with President Trump in Singapore in June and agreed to “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.” In exchange, Kim asked for security guarantees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam