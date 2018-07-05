Fireworks explosion near Mexico City kills 19 people, injures dozens, officials say

Two fireworks explosions in Mexico on Thursday killed at least 19 people and injured dozens more, officials said.

Four firefighters and two police officers who responded to the explosion at the fireworks workshop in Tultepec, located roughly 25 miles north of Mexico City, were among those killed by a second blast.

Luis Felipe Puente, of Mexico's civil protection agency, told local media that almost two dozen people were killed and 40 others were injured, Reuters reported.

Tultepec is home to a major fireworks industry. Many residents in the area make a living by creating and selling homemade fireworks, and explosions have become a regular occurrence.

Seven people were killed in June in a Tultepec explosion, and in December 2016, a massive fire at a fireworks market killed nearly three dozen people.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.