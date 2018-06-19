Macron reprimands teen who called him by nickname: 'Call me Mr. President'

Don't call him by his name.

French President Emmanuel Macron gave a teenager a lesson on etiquette after the youngster used a nickname to address him.

Macron was in the middle of taking selfies and shaking hands with people in Paris on Monday when a teenager stopped him in his tracks, Sky News reported.

“How’s it going, Manu?” the teenager asked the French president, using a familiar nickname for "Emmanuel."

However, Macron scolded the teenager, who was with a group of friends.

HAMAS’ ‘TERROR KITES’ AND ‘ARSON BALLOONS’ LATEST DESTRUCTIVE WEAPONS IN WAR AGAINST ISRAEL

“No, you can’t do that, no, no, no, no,” Macron told the teenager.

The teenager apologized to Macron and referred to him as “Mr. President.”

However, Macron was not finished explaining the importance of good manners.

“You’re here, at an official ceremony and you should behave," Macron said. "You can act like a clown, but today, it is the 'Marseillaise,' and the 'Partisans Song,' you call me 'Mr President of the Republic' or 'mister.'”

NORTH KOREA’S KIM JONG UN MEETS WITH CHINA’S XI JINPING IN BEIJING

The teenager started to sing “The International,” a Soviet anthem, as Macron continued to lecture.

“The day you want to start a revolution you study first in order to obtain a degree and feed yourself, ok? And then you can lecture others,” Macron continued.

The tense exchange was captured on video and shared on social media.

Macron tweeted later Monday that "respect is the minimum in the Republic - especially on June 18, especially in the presence of the Companions of the liberation. But this does not prevent a relaxed conversation."