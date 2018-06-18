Bus crash in Poland kills 2 people, injures 27 retirees

Officials in Poland say two people have been killed and at least 27 others injured when a bus carrying retirees on a seaside holiday veered of the road and into a grassy ditch in central Poland.

The head of the regional firefighters, Janusz Halak said the crash took place shortly after 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) Monday in Konstantynowo on the road leading to the Baltic Sea cities of Gdansk and Sopot. The injured were taken to hospitals in the region. Officials said some had serious injuries.

Province governor Mikolaj Bogdanowicz said the bus with 50 people on board was taking retirees from the village of Bodzanow on a holiday to Sopot.

The police are investigating the site for clues about what caused the crash.