British police: 3 struck dead by train in south London
LONDON – British Transport Police say three people have died after being struck by a train in south London.
Details about the deaths at the Loughborough Junction in south London are not yet clear. Police said the three were pronounced dead at the scene.
Detective Superintendent Gary Richard said Monday that his team is "now working hard to understand what happened and how these three people came to lose their life on the railway."
He said the deaths are being treated as "unexplained."