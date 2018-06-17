Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The World Cup

Mexico's World Cup goal against Germany may have triggered 'artificial earthquake'

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Mexico's Hirving Lozano, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Mexico's Hirving Lozano, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.  (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Mexico's FIFA World Cup goal that led its team to an upset win over Germany on Sunday triggered so much excitement that it may have caused what officials called an "artificial earthquake" in Mexico City.

SIMMSA, a "seismic monitoring network" in Mexico, tweeted that at least two sensors inside the capital city detected a quake just after 11:30 a.m.

The agency said it "possibly" could've been caused by "massive jumps" during Mexico's goal during the 35th minute.

2018 FIFA WORLD CUP: WATCH LIVE MATCHES STREAMING ON FOX SPORTS

Mexico stunned Germany, the defending champion, in its opening match at the 2018 World Cup. Hirving Lozano's goal was enough to secure the 1-0 win for Mexico, despite the Germans dominating possession and fighting desperately to get back into the match.

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE OF 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP

"I don't know if it's the biggest victory in (Mexico's) history, but one of the biggest for sure," Lozano said after the game. "It's great to start on the right foot when you are playing the world champions."

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.