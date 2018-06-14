Brigitte Macron's daughter opens up about mother's relationship with Emmanuel Macron

The daughter of France’s first lady says she was about 9 years old when she first learned of the relationship between her mother and now French President Emmanuel Macron – when he was just 15 years old and she was a teacher at his high school.

Tiphaine Auzière, now 34, said her mother Brigitte Macron, 65, and the future French leader were “quite smitten.”

“And it was quite obvious between them and very difficult,” she said in the documentary, “Brigitte Macron: A French Novel,” which aired Wednesday, The Telegraph reported.

Auzière said the first time she heard of Emmanuel Macron was from her older sister, who reportedly said: “Mommy, there is a crazy boy in our class who knows everything about everything.”

The Macrons made headlines during the presidential election last year when it was reported that she was 25 years older that Emmanuel Macron, who is now 40, and that the two first met when he was a high school student, the Washington Post reported.

FRANCE, ITALY LEADERS MEET FRIDAY AMID CLASH OVER IMMIGRATION

The documentary, for which the first lady declined to be interviewed but reportedly gave her blessing, said that the French president told his teacher that he loved her as a teenager. His parents reportedly asked Brigitte Macron, who at the time went by Brigitte Auzière, to stop seeing their son until he turned 18.

“I can’t promise you anything,” she reportedly told the parents.

The two stayed in contact with one another over the next 13 years after Macron went to school in Paris.

They married in 2007 after her divorce to ex-husband André-Louis Auzière, a banker.

AT LEAST 2 PEOPLE RELEASED AFTER FRENCH HOSTAGE SITUATION; MAN ARRESTED

Auzière said her mother and the French president were deeply in love.

“If I have to give a vision of love, it’s Emmanuel and mom,” she said. “When they are together, it is almost as if the world doesn’t exist.”

Brigitte Macron has spoken out about the age difference between her and her husband to Elle France.

"There are times in your life where you need to make vital choices. And for me, that was it. So, what has been said over the 20 years, it's insignificant,” she said. “Of course, we have breakfast together, me and my wrinkles, him with his youth, but it's like that. If I did not make that choice, I would have missed out on my life. I had a lot of happiness with my children and, at the same time, felt I had to live 'this love' as Prevert used to say, to be fully happy.”