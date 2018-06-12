French police responding to reported hostage situation in central Paris

At least two people are reportedly being held hostage in an office in central Paris, prompting a large police response to the area.

French police said it was not clear if the man was armed and there was no indication of terrorist motives. Officials declined to provide more details.

Le Parisien reported three people were taken hostage including a pregnant woman at a building in central Paris's Petites Ecuries street.

Videos and images from the scene posted on social media show police officers outside the building.

The man reportedly asked for the Iranian embassy to be contacted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.