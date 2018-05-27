Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Navy

US warships sail near disputed Islands in South China Sea: report

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Tensions in the South China Sea are growing as China rapidly develops man-made islands in the critical waterway. Fox News explains the conflict in the region and why the U.S. is paying close attention Video

South China Sea conflict explained

Tensions in the South China Sea are growing as China rapidly develops man-made islands in the critical waterway. Fox News explains the conflict in the region and why the U.S. is paying close attention

Two U.S. Navy warships reportedly sailed near South China Sea islands claimed by China on Sunday, according to a report.

The deployment, disclosed by two U.S. officials, comes as President Donald Trump seeks to broker a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and just days after the Pentagon rescinded an offer for China to participate in a U.S.-hosted naval drill.

The USS Higgins, a guided-missile destroyer, and the USS Antietam, a missile cruiser, reportedly came within 12 nautical miles of the Paracel Islands – southeast of Hainan, Reuters reported, adding that the U.S. officials requested anonymity.

The U.S. vessels' maneuvering operations were carried out near the islands of Tree, Lincoln, Triton and Woody, the report said.

The South China Sea remains a contested area, with surrounding countries – Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam – disputing China's territorial claims.

Earlier this month, China riled Vietnam and the Philippines by landing bombers on a disputed set of islands in the South China Sea. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.