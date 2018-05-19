China lands bomber on South China Sea island for first time

A Chinese state-run newspaper says the Chinese air force has landed long-range bomber for the first time on an airport in the South China Sea.

It's a move likely to further fuel concerns in the region about Beijing's expansive claims over the disputed region.

The China Daily newspaper reported Saturday that People's Liberation Army Air Force conducted takeoff and landing training with the H-6K bomber in the South China Sea.

A statement from the Defense Ministry late Friday says the exercise was conducted on an island reef at an unspecified "southern sea area." It involved several H-6Ks taking off from an air base then making a simulated strike against sea targets before landing.

The U.S. and others accuse Beijing of militarizing the region to bolster its claims.