Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir sets big Cabinet reshuffle

Associated Press

CAIRO –  Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has ordered a major Cabinet reshuffle, including seven ministers of state and eight regional governors.

In filling the most important posts, Bashir named Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid as interior minister, Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed as foreign minister and Mohamed Ahmed Salim as justice minister.

The changes were announced in a report published on the state news agency SUNA late Monday.

In April, Bashir fired former Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour a day after he spoke in parliament and complained how diplomats have received no salaries the previous seven months.

Sudan is facing a currency crisis and hyperinflation that has stoked discontent, although public protests are effectively banned and regularly quashed by security forces.