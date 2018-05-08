Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CONFLICTS

Iran military base in Syria attacked, sources say

Fox News
Western intelligence sources said there was an attack on an Iranian military compound, located about 10 miles south of Damascus.

Western intelligence sources said there was an attack on an Iranian military compound, located about 10 miles south of Damascus.  (SYRIAN TV)

An Iranian military base in Syria was attacked on Tuesday, sources confirmed to Fox News.

Western military sources said the military compound that was hit is located about 10 miles south of the Syrian capital city of Damascus.

Syrian TV reported that it was an Israeli airstrike and that Syrian air defense systems shot down two missiles.

The attack happened in Kisweh, according to the official news agency SANA, about an hour after President Trump's announcement that he would be pulling the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was killed or injured.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

Fox News’ Hava Pasha and The Associated Press contributed to this report.