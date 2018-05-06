London police seek info after teen is shot dead on a street

British police are urgently seeking information about the shooting death of a teenage boy.

Scotland Yard said Sunday the homicide and major crime units are handling the case of a 17-year-old boy shot dead in south London on Saturday. The shooting happened while it was still light outside. Police were called at 6:05 p.m. and found a gravely injured teenager lying on the street.

He was pronounced dead on the scene after receiving first aid.

London has experienced an increase in violent crime this year but it has mostly been knife crimes. Britain has strict gun laws and shooting deaths are not common.