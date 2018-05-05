Woman critically injured after drilled in head; homophobic motive probed

A woman in Northern Ireland was in critical condition after she was attacked by a cordless drill Saturday as police are investigating a homophobic motive.

The 38-year-old victim, who was not immediately identified, sustained a “very serious head injury” after she was allegedly attacked with a drill on the street in Strabane, County Tyrone, Sky News reported. A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the attack.

Daniel McCrossan, a member of the Legislative Assembly for West Tyrone, called the attack “one of the most horrific incidents" he had learned of during his time as a politician.

"It is a monstrous attack and one that has sent shockwaves across the entirety of the wider Strabane community today," he said. "I actually felt sick, that this could happen."

Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said they were “exploring a possible homophobic motive for the crime and we are appealing for witnesses to get in touch with us.”

"We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a male carrying a drill in the area at around the time of the assault and we would especially like to speak to anyone who may have captured footage, either on a mobile phone or a dash cam,” he added.

Police and officials have urged anyone with information to come forward.