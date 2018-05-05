Award-winning filmmaker Carlos Carvalho dies after giraffe head-butts him

An award-winning South African filmmaker died Wednesday after he was head-butted by a giraffe.

Carlos Carvalho, 47, was at the Glen Africa Country Lodge in South Africa shooting a series about a British family in a game lodge when he attempted to get a close-up shot of Gerald, the giraffe, Deadline reported.

While Carvalho was trying to get his shot, Gerald head-butted the filmmaker and sent him 16 feet in the air. Carvalho suffered massive head injuries as a result. The filmmaker was airlifted to Johannesburg’s Milpark Hospital where he died.

Carvalho’s film crew agency, CallaCrew, announced the filmmaker’s death on its Facebook page.

“It is with a very sad heart that we have to announce the passing of Carlos Carvalho‚ one of our favorite DOP’s. Carlos was filming a feature at Glen Afric and had a fatal run-in with a giraffe on set. He was flown to Milpark Hospital but succumbed to his injuries 20:50 last night. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Carlo’s family and friends during this very sad time. He will be sorely missed,” the film crew agency.

Carvalho won a Haskell Wexler Award in 2014 and a Silver Lion at the Cannes Film Festival in 2003.

Richard Booker, whose family owns the lodge, told The Telegraph that Gerald will not be put down.

"Gerald will remain at the lodge. He did nothing wrong,” Booker said.