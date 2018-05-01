Israeli minister: Seized nuclear archive could deter Iran

next

prev

An Israeli Cabinet minister says his country's dramatic seizure of Iran's nuclear program archive could help deter the Islamic Republic from trying to strike Israel.

Yoav Galant said on Tuesday "anyone who saw the intelligence achievement can also understand what our military capabilities are."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled what he said was a "half ton" of Iranian nuclear documents collected by Israeli intelligence, claiming it proved Iranian leaders covered up a nuclear weapons program before signing a deal with world powers in 2015.

Netanyahu's speech Monday was delivered in English and relied on his trademark use of visual aids. He claimed the material shows Iran cannot be trusted and encouraged President Donald Trump to withdraw from the deal.

Trump says the discovery vindicated his criticism of the deal.