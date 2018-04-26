Cambodia wants Thailand to hand over opposition figure

A spokesman for the Cambodian government says it intends to seek the extradition from Thailand of the head of a shadowy anti-government organization who was convicted in absentia on terrorism charges in 2013.

Interior Ministry spokesman Khieu Sopheak said Thursday that his government is preparing an official request to Thailand to have it extradite Sam Serey, head of the Khmer National Liberation Front, once he finishes any jail term he serves there.

Sam Serey was reportedly detained in Thailand this week for overstaying his visa.

Khieu Sopheak said Sam Serey was sentenced by a Cambodian court in 2013 to nine years in prison. Prime Minister Hun Sen accused him of plotting bombings during this month's recent traditional New Year's celebration, but there were no incidents.