Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Kim Wall killer Peter Madsen sentenced to life in prison

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
close
Peter Madsen is accused of killing the Swedish journalist on his private submarine and throwing her body parts into the sea. Video

Trial begins for Danish inventor accused of killing Kim Wall

Peter Madsen is accused of killing the Swedish journalist on his private submarine and throwing her body parts into the sea.

Danish inventor Peter Madsen was found guilty of torturing and murdering journalist Kim Wall aboard his submarine in 2017 and sentenced to life in prison Wednesday, in a case a court called a "cynical murder." 

Judge Anette Burkoe at the Copenhagen City Court said she and the two jurors agreed Wall's death was a murder, saying Madsen didn't given "a trustworthy" explanation. In Denmark, life equates to 16 years, which can be extended if necessary.

Burkoe added that it was the court's opinion that Madsen "dismembered the body to conceal the evidence from crime he had committed," according to Sky News.

Peter Madsen, Danish inventor, engineer, rocket- and u-boat builder, talks about entrepreneurship during Danish Business Day event held in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 9, 2017. Scanpix Denmark/Ida Marie Odgaard/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. DENMARK OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN DENMARK. - RC1CD2A65820

Peter Madsen has been sentenced to life in prison for the killing of journalist Kim Wall.  (REUTERS )

Madsen stood quietly listening as the judge read out the verdict, and later said he will appear the murder conviction and life sentence.

Wall, a 30-year-old freelance journalist, set out on the submarine on Aug. 10 to interview Madsen, the co-founder of a company that develops and builds manned spacecraft.

Her remains were found in plastic bags on the Baltic Sea bed weeks later.

The judge said Madsen's crimes were committed in an especially "serious and brutal manner to a randomly chosen woman, who had accepted his offer to go on a trip in the submarine."

After offering various explanations, including that toxic fumes caused her to suffocate, Madsen told the court that Wall died as a result of a buildup in pressure inside his home-made UC3 Nautilus submarine. He admitted cutting Wall's body into pieces after he was unable to lift her corpse upwards so he could bury her at sea.

Burkoe said Wednesday that Madsen's explanation that Kim Wall died in an accident "is not credible and is not consistent with the following decision to dismember the body." 

The Wednesday, March 7, 2018 photo shows the submarine UC3 Nautilus of Danish inventor Peter Madsen in Copenhagen, Denmark. Madsen goes on trial Thursday, March 8, for the killing of journalist Kim Wall in his submarine. (AP Photo/Dorothee Thiesing)

The Wednesday, March 7, 2018 photo shows the submarine UC3 Nautilus of Danish inventor Peter Madsen in Copenhagen, Denmark.  (AP Photo/Dorothee Thiesing)

The 12-day trial that began on March 8 has featured gruesome allegations made against the inventor, including that he may have been tied Wall with her own stockings before Madsen "impaled her," and that he acted with a sexual motive.

Authorities have not determined a cause of death for Wall, but said her torso had been stabbed multiple times.

Copenhagen police searching for Kim Wall say the headless, limbless body found in the Baltic Sea belongs to the slain journalist. The latest in this mysterious case Video

Headless body found identified as journalist Kim Wall

KIM WALL'S GRUESOME DEATH DETAILED IN PETER MADSEN MURDER TRIAL: A TIMELINE

Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen said during the trial that Wall's dismembered torso had multiple stabs, including in the genitals and that semen had been found in Madsen's underwear. 

Buch-Jepsen also said videos of women being tortured and killed were found on his personal computer — snuff-like videos that he did not make himself. And Madsen had, according to the prosecution, brought along tools he normally didn't take when sailing.

FILE - This April 30, 2008 file photo shows a submarine and its owner Peter Madsen. One of the most talked-about and macabre court cases in recent Danish history is set to conclude Wednesday, April 25, 2018 when the verdict is handed down on whether Peter Madsen tortured and murdered a Swedish journalist during a private submarine trip. (Niels Hougaard/Ritzau via AP, File)

This April 30, 2008 file photo shows a submarine and its owner Peter Madsen  (Niels Hougaard/Ritzau via AP)

While arguing that Madsen is not insane, Buch-Jepsen quoted a court-ordered psychiatric report that described him as "emotionally impaired with severe lack of empathy, anger and guilt" and having "psychopathic tendencies."

WHO IS PETER MADSEN, THE DANISH INVENTOR CHARGED WITH MURDERING KIM WALL?

Madsen's lawyer, Betina Hald Engmark, has described the incident as "a horror story" but that the prosecution case was based "on undocumented claims." She said that Madsen did something "horrible" by cutting Wall into pieces, and that he should have only be sentenced for that.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed