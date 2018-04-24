Syrian migrants bring traditional Arab dance to Berlin

next

With stomping feet, swinging hips, a drumbeat and lots of laughter, two Syrian migrants lead a group of Germans and others in traditional Arab dance at a Berlin studio to promote cultural understanding.

The dance workshops were initiated by Medhat Aldaabal and Ali Hasan, both Syrians who came to Germany as part of a huge wave of asylum-seekers. The idea is to share part of their culture with the country that took them in.

They say after being helped out by Germany, it's their way of giving back and building bridges.

Aldaabal said that "when I see that people are happy, enthusiastic and smiling, then I feel that I'm becoming a part of this country, and this country is becoming a part of me."