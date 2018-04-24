Pakistan arrests father, uncle in Italian's 'honor' killing

Pakistani police say they have arrested the father and the uncle suspected in an "honor" killing of a 25-year-old Italian citizen, a woman of Pakistani origin who refused to marry the man they chose for her.

Police official Intisar Hussain says the two men were arrested early on Tuesday and charged with the killing of Sana Cheema in the city of Gujrat in Punjab province.

The Italian Foreign Ministry says it's following the case through its embassy in Islamabad, which is gathering information from Pakistani authorities to define the circumstances of the case and offer any assistance that might be necessary.

Pakistani police say Cheema died on April 18 under mysterious circumstances. Her body will be exhumed this week to determine the exact cause of her death.