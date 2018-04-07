At least 3 killed 20 injured after van plows through crowd in Muenster, Germany

At least three people were killed and 20 others were injured Saturday after a van drove into a crowd of pedestrians in front of a popular bar in the German city of Muenster, police said.

The driver of the van shot himself to death following the crash, Andreas Bode, a police spokesman, told reporters. The driver's identity was not immediately known.

Police said they were investigating reports that other perpetrators may have fled the crash.

Officers said a suspicious object was found inside the van and they were still investigating what it is and if it is dangerous. Police said the main reason the area was cordoned off was due to the suspicious object.

The van crashed into people sitting in front of the popular Kiepenkerl bar in the city's historic downtown area. Bode said six of the 20 injured were in critical condition.

Police in Muenster have asked citizens to "avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub" as authorities investigate the incident. A large-scale police operation is currently underway.

A spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel offered her condolences for the victims of the crash.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and their families [of the crash],” she said.

Police said it was too early to speculate the motive of the crash but were investigating.

Muenster, a universty city, has about 300,000 residents. The city's center was crowded due to the nice weather.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.