German FM vows 'considerable efforts' to protect Iran deal

Germany's foreign minister says his government will exert "considerable efforts" to protect the Iran nuclear deal despite Berlin's misgivings about Iran's ballistic missiles program and its involvement in the Syria conflict.

In a visit to Jordan, Heiko Maas called for a "firewall" between the nuclear deal and Iran's other activities.

Under the deal, Iran agreed to curbs and inspections on its nuclear program in exchange for relief from international sanctions.

President Donald Trump has set a mid-May deadline to reach agreement with European nations to toughen restrictions on Iran. The White House says Trump will withdraw from the deal if there's no agreement on new punishments.

The head of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency said on Wednesday he is "100 percent certain" that Iran remains committed to developing a nuclear bomb.