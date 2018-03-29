The Latest: Kenyan judge fines top officials for contempt

The Latest on the deported Kenyan opposition politician (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

A Kenyan judge has fined the country's interior minister, police chief and permanent secretary for immigration $2,000 each for contempt of court over the deportation of an opposition politician, Miguna Miguna.

Justice George Odunga says he cannot jail the officials because even "if they can't obey the orders of this court with such impunity, I do not see how any of their juniors will execute the warrants against them."

The judge had ordered the officials to appear in court on Thursday after Miguna was detained in an airport toilet while trying to enter Kenya. The politician has been targeted during lingering tensions over last year's disputed presidential election.

Miguna says he was drugged and forcibly deported to Dubai overnight by Kenyan authorities.

___

11:30 a.m.

Lawyers say that early Thursday Kenyan authorities deported an opposition politician whose attempt to enter the country led to him being detained in an airport toilet for more than a day.

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta said that Miguna Miguna, targeted in a Kenyan government crackdown amid lingering election tensions, was sent to Dubai even after a court ordered authorities to release him. Another lawyer, James Orengo, said police at the airport roughed up lawyers and forced them to leave when they tried to serve the court order.

Kenyan authorities did not immediately respond, though Kenya's immigration department re-tweeted a post urging the public to ignore a rumor that Miguna had been sedated.

The deportation ended the airport drama in which Miguna posted from what he called "Toilet at Terminal 2."