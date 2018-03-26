Berlusconi faces another trial as government talks heat up

Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi faces yet another trial, this time for allegedly paying aspiring show girls to lie on the stand in his sex-for-hire trial.

A Milan court on Monday indicted Berlusconi for judicial corruption, along with four young women who allegedly accepted the bribes, and set a trial date for May 9.

It is the second trial against the media mogul stemming from the sensational case in which he was charged with having paid an under-age Moroccan teen for sex. He was acquitted in that case.

Berlusconi, 81, is once again at the center of Italian politics, as his Forza Italia party is set to play a key role in negotiating a new government following the inconclusive March 4 elections.