Joint Chiefs chair sees signs of progress in Afghan war

Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says he thinks the United States is making progress on building an Afghan military that can take control of its own nation's security and lay the groundwork for a stable government.

Dunford spent five days this week criss-crossing Afghanistan, meeting with everyone from the Afghan president to the new American trainers on the ground.

He says he thinks "momentum is going to favor the Afghan forces." Dunford says the deployment of 800 new Army trainers "will serve as an accelerant to the Afghans being able to achieve momentum."

Still, there are steep obstacles to overcome, including government corruption, political infighting and regional diplomatic tensions.