Slovak president rejects proposal for new government

Slovakia's president has rejected a proposal for a new government following a crisis triggered by the killing of a journalist and his fiancee.

Last week, the three-party coalition of Prime Minister Robert Fico resigned following massive street protests in the wake of the slayings that shone a light on possible corruption in the government.

President Andrej Kiska asked Fico's deputy prime minister, Peter Pellegrini, to form a new government but his proposal involving the same three parties that were in the previous government was rejected.

Kiska said tensions in Slovakia would not be calmed by the proposal and he has given Pellegrini until Friday to come up with a better proposal.