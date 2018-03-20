Moldova: 2 dead in explosion in Moldovan capital

Moldovan police say two people have died in an explosion in a shop in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau.

Police spokeswoman Oxana Tudorita said the blast occurred Tuesday morning when a grenade detonated in a grocery shop in downtown Chisinau.

Initial reports said the blast happened after a man, who was carrying a grenade in his pocket, lit a cigarette.

There was no further information about the victims.

Police have sealed off the area.