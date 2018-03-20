Former French president Sarkozy in police custody - source

A judicial source says former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been placed in custody as part of an investigation that he received millions of euros in illegal financing from the regime of the late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

A person with direct knowledge of the case told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Sarkozy was quizzed by police at the Nanterre police station, west of Paris.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

An investigation has been underway since 2013 into the case, involving funding for his winning 2007 presidential campaign.