Austria: motives of Iran residence knife attacker a mystery

next

prev

Austrian police say they have no information yet on the motives of a man who attacked a guard outside the Iranian ambassador's residence in Vienna and was then fatally shot.

Police said the guard, a 23-year-old Austrian soldier, first tried to deter the assailant in Sunday night's incident with pepper spray. After the attacker — a 26-year-old Austrian and Vienna resident — stabbed him, he fired several shots. The assailant died at the scene.

The soldier sustained cuts to his right arm but was protected from more serious injuries by his stab-proof jacket.

Police said Monday that the assailant's motives are "completely unclear" and the local branch of the domestic intelligence and anti-terror agency is looking into the case.