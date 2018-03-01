Rodrigo Duterte says he will step down in 2020 because he's 'old,' wants 'rest'

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced Wednesday he would like to step down early in 2020 because he is “old” and “would like to rest.”

However, before Duterte leaves he would like to introduce federalism to the country, Reuters reported.

The former Davao City mayor has taken steps to introduce federalism by forming a 19-member panel to create changes to the nation’s constitution.

However, some critics believe the changes would “provide means for Duterte to hold on to power beyond 2022,” when his term ends.

Duterte, 72, shut down the claims and said he would like to step down in 2020, not 2022.

“I will step down by 2020, I will not wait for 2022,” Duterte said. “I am old. I have no more ambition. I really would like to rest.”

The outspoken president has previously said to “shoot him” if he “wants to become a dictator,” the Daily Caller reported.

Duterte, known for his often incendiary and obscene language during speeches promoting the country’s crackdown on rampant drug use and trafficking, has often been criticized.

Since Duterte took office, police have said thousands of people have been killed in the war on drugs.

He has also made controversial claims in which he bragged about stabbing a person to death when he 16 years old. Last month, he allegedly ordered troops to shoot female communist fighters in their vaginas.