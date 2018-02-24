Explosion rocks Kabul, near US Embassy and NATO headquarters

An Afghan official on Saturday said a suicide bomber killed at least one person in an attack in the diplomatic area of Afghanistan's capital.

Interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said six people were wounded in the attack in the Shash Darak area of Kabul, near NATO headquarters and not far from the U.S. Embassy.

Danish said the initial casualty count could rise.

No one has claimed responsibility but the Taliban and Islamic State militant group both have carried out past attacks in Kabul.

The resurgent Taliban and the newer ISIS affiliate have been blamed for increased violence in Afghanistan after U.S. and NATO forces concluded combat missions in 2014 that began after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in the U.S.

Last month, President Donald Trump issued a stinging statement deploring a Taliban-orchestrated suicide car bombing that killed at least 95 people and wounded 158 others in Kabul.

The latest incident comes shortly after the U.S. Embassy in the Balkan state of Montenegro was attacked Thursday by an individual armed with a hand grenade, who hurled the explosive at the compound before blowing himself up.

That attacker reportedly resented NATO and posted pro-Marxist memes online.

This is a breaking news story. Updates to follow.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.