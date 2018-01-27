Expand / Collapse search
Afghanistan

Ambulance used in deadly Kabul suicide bombing, officials say

Fox News
An injured man is moved to a stretcher outside a hospital following a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday Jan. 27, 2018.

A suicide car bombing claimed by the Taliban killed at least 40 people and wounded 140 others, the Afghan Public Health Ministry said.

The attacker used an ambulance to pass through a security checkpoint, telling police he was transporting a patient to a hospital, and detonated the bomb at a second checkpoint, said Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesperson for the Interior Ministry.

The attack occurred near the Afghan government’s former Interior Ministry building.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.