7 Americans among injured after ferry explosion in Mexico

Seven Americans were among more than two dozen people injured when an explosion ripped through a ferry as it unloaded passengers in a Mexican tourist destination Wednesday.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico confirmed the number of American citizens injured in the blast late Wednesday that injured at least 25 overall, disputing initial varying reports on the number of victims.

The local municipal government and the port authority both reported that 18 were injured, including 15 Mexicans and three Canadians. Local Civil Defense director Juan Medina Sosa said there were 25 injured, including three Canadians and two Americans, and all were in good condition.

The Canadian diplomatic mission said it had not received any information that any of its citizens were harmed.

Authorities said none of the injuries were life-threatening. The victims sustained minor cuts and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Videos posted online by the newspaper Quintana Roo Hoy showed the blast sending a fireball and debris flying sideways from the ferry as it was moored to the dock with people nearby.

The Barcos Caribe vessel was left with a gaping hole in its starboard side next to a passenger seating area.

The municipal statement said the explosion happened when passengers were getting off the boat, and the cause was not yet known.

The Port Administration of Quintana Roo state said in a statement that preliminary indications suggest a mechanical failure may have been to blame.

It added that service to the nearby resort island of Cozumel would continue with other ferry companies that operate from the municipal dock.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.